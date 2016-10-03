There's something strange about the Kardashians' response to Kim's traumatic experience in Paris early Monday morning — namely, that the family hasn't commented at all. The social media channels of America's most social family have gone radio silent. Well, almost.
This morning, Kylie Jenner tweeted this.
It's a promotion for her partnership with SmileTrain, a company that performs cleft surgeries on children in underdeveloped countries. Jenner sent another tweet about an hour later, plugging the partnership again. Most likely, the tweets were scheduled by a social media team. In light of Kim K's recent harrowing experience, etiquette seems to dictate that a tweet like this should be avoided or rescheduled. Jenner's team had the same idea since posting the tweets — both have since been taken down.
The rest of the Kardashian clan has yet to share any posts on Twitter, Instagram, or Snapchat about the incident. Kardashian-West was reportedly bound and gagged while two armed robbers dressed as policemen stole £8 million dollars worth of jewellery. The reality star has since left Paris, and has yet to make a public statement about the ordeal.
For a family who thrives on oversharing on social media, their lack of response feels all the more jarring. Their silence points to the gravity of the situation — Kardashian was very much in real danger. Considering the disturbing responses to the incident emanating from some corners of the internet, closing ranks may be the family's most logical response for now.
