Gigi Hadid Is Getting Into The Shoe-Design Game

Clearly, Gigi Hadid likes to keep busy between all those modelling gigs. The supermodel-of-the-moment will be following up her collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger, which debuted at New York Fashion Week this September, by designing a namesake boot for footwear brand Stuart Weitzman.
According to Footwear News, the It Girl du jour will be working with Stuart Weitzman to design a pair of boots called the Gigi slated for inclusion in the brand's autumn 2016 lineup. While there is no word yet on what the boot will look like, or when, exactly, we can expect it in stores, Hadid did confirm the news herself via Twitter early this morning, telling eager fans to expect the boots "soon!!"
According to Footwear News, the It Girl du jour will be working with Stuart Weitzman to design a pair of boots called the Gigi slated for inclusion in the brand's autumn 2016 lineup. While there is no word yet on what the boot will look like, or when, exactly, we can expect it in stores, Hadid did confirm the news herself via Twitter early this morning, telling eager fans to expect the boots "soon!!"
Hadid has worked with Stuart Weitzman before, high-kicking her way through its autumn/winter 2016 campaign, which was photographed in black-and-white by Mario Testino. Prior to that, she posed for the brand alongside Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge in nothing but Stuart Weitzman Nearlynudes.
Whatever the model's namesake boots end up looking like, we're going to go ahead and recommend pairing them with one of her classic makeup looks, recreated for under $30, no less, and heading out to hit the fall streets with zeal. Because we're betting these boots will be made for walking — not for taking shit from overzealous pranksters.
Advertisement