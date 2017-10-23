In 2016, it's not easy coming up with a Beyoncé costume that hasn't been done a million times over. Sorry, the world just doesn't need another "Single Ladies" getup this Halloween.
But seeing as Lemonade is not even a year old yet, there is real opportunity to upgrade all those tired costumes of years past. Like Beyoncé has done herself, it's time to take those lemons you were served and make some Lemonade-themed costumes. To help inspire you, we've come up with a few different looks that go way beyond being Becky with the good hair.
Some of these DIY costumes channel her epic looks from the visual album. Others allow you to put your own spin on some of Bey's best post-Lemonade pop culture moments. Oh yes, and there are some opportunities to get very crafty here. Bey is never basic, after all.
Click ahead and get ready to slay Halloween like the Queen.