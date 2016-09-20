Why Are We Blaming Marion Cotillard For Brangelina's Split?



The problem with this Other Woman tunnel vision, however, is that we're reinforcing the idea that even if a person is committed (with many children, in Brangelina's case) it's possible and even likely that they'll leave the person they're committed to if someone "prettier" or "sexier" comes along. Not to mention we lack any empathy for the woman who was wronged: Jolie is a mother of six whose husband may have cheated on her with another woman. Yet we're too busy ripping Cotillard to shreds to give Jolie any compassion.



Some of the real conversations I've overheard (and, I will admit, have participated in) today have even gone as far as comparing Jolie and Cotillard, as if they were objects for sale. Who's prettier? Who's sexier? Do men prefer overt, sexual American beauty, or understated French beauty? It's a classic example of our society's Madonna-Whore complex, pitting two women against each other to figure out who's the good one and the bad one. But if Pitt did do it, Jolie and Cotillard's looks, or sexuality, or acting skills have nothing to do with the dissolution of Brangelina's marriage.

