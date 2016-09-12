It's safe to say Pablo Escobar's son is not a fan of the Netflix series Narcos. Mostly, because he thinks the show is more fiction, than fact.
On Facebook, Sebastian Marroquin called the show "insulting" and said "on behalf of my country and to honour the real truth of the incidents that took place between the 80's and 90's" he was going to list everything the series got wrong in Season 2.
This included the fact that the show portrays his uncle Carlos Henao as a drug dealer when he was, in fact, an architect, and shows his mother Maria Victoria Henao using a gun. "Everything about this is a lie," he wrote. "She never even fired a shot."
Some of Marroquin's qualms with the show were minor, including that they show his dad rooting for the wrong sport's team. "My Father was not a supporter of Atlético Nacional, but of the Independiente Medellín," he wrote. "If the writers don't even know the favourite team of Pablo, how can they dare to tell you the rest of a story like that and sell it as true?"
Other claims were more serious. Marroquin, who wrote the 2016 book Pablo Escobar: My Father, also said Escobar didn't "personally" kill Colonel Hugo Martinez, who is known as Horacio Carrillo on the show.
Marroquin does admit that his father targeted the police, killing more than 500 in a month in the '80s. "I'm not proud my father's violence," he wrote, noting that Escobar "did a damage to the police as well as also gave them a lot of money."
He also states that Escobar's lover Virginia Vallejo, known as Valeria on Narcos, never actually met with his mother. "My mom never talked to her after they escaped the cathedral," he wrote, adding, "For almost a decade my father had no contact with Virginia" who, Marroquin claims, was also involved with the heads of the rival Cali cartel.
Nor did his dad attack rival drug lord Gilberto Rodriquez’s daughter at her wedding. "That was the pact," Marroquin wrote, "do not touch the families."
Marroquin wrote that the show took liberties when it came to portraying Escobar right before his death. He claims his dad was alone "not surrounded by his band as shown" because most of them had been killed or turned themselves in. Nor, were they living in mansions at the time. "There was no such comfort in the days after the escape from the cathedral." he wrote. "We were living in slums."
It also claims his dad was not killed by police, but took his own life. Marroquin said Escobar's phone call before his death was one to say goodbye and was tracked by police because the drug lord wanted them to track it.
"One day he asked to talk to my mother and sister and identified himself to the operator with his two names and surnames. That call was to say goodbye," he wrote on Facebook. "He prolonged it as much as possible, that last call, with the clear intention of being located."
Concluding the post, Marroquin wrote that those who were actually interested in the truth about his father could find it in his book.
According to The Independent, Escobar's brother had previously asked to Netflix to let him see the series and "review this material solely on an informational basis." They never replied to his letter.
On Facebook, Sebastian Marroquin called the show "insulting" and said "on behalf of my country and to honour the real truth of the incidents that took place between the 80's and 90's" he was going to list everything the series got wrong in Season 2.
This included the fact that the show portrays his uncle Carlos Henao as a drug dealer when he was, in fact, an architect, and shows his mother Maria Victoria Henao using a gun. "Everything about this is a lie," he wrote. "She never even fired a shot."
Some of Marroquin's qualms with the show were minor, including that they show his dad rooting for the wrong sport's team. "My Father was not a supporter of Atlético Nacional, but of the Independiente Medellín," he wrote. "If the writers don't even know the favourite team of Pablo, how can they dare to tell you the rest of a story like that and sell it as true?"
Other claims were more serious. Marroquin, who wrote the 2016 book Pablo Escobar: My Father, also said Escobar didn't "personally" kill Colonel Hugo Martinez, who is known as Horacio Carrillo on the show.
Marroquin does admit that his father targeted the police, killing more than 500 in a month in the '80s. "I'm not proud my father's violence," he wrote, noting that Escobar "did a damage to the police as well as also gave them a lot of money."
He also states that Escobar's lover Virginia Vallejo, known as Valeria on Narcos, never actually met with his mother. "My mom never talked to her after they escaped the cathedral," he wrote, adding, "For almost a decade my father had no contact with Virginia" who, Marroquin claims, was also involved with the heads of the rival Cali cartel.
Nor did his dad attack rival drug lord Gilberto Rodriquez’s daughter at her wedding. "That was the pact," Marroquin wrote, "do not touch the families."
Marroquin wrote that the show took liberties when it came to portraying Escobar right before his death. He claims his dad was alone "not surrounded by his band as shown" because most of them had been killed or turned themselves in. Nor, were they living in mansions at the time. "There was no such comfort in the days after the escape from the cathedral." he wrote. "We were living in slums."
It also claims his dad was not killed by police, but took his own life. Marroquin said Escobar's phone call before his death was one to say goodbye and was tracked by police because the drug lord wanted them to track it.
"One day he asked to talk to my mother and sister and identified himself to the operator with his two names and surnames. That call was to say goodbye," he wrote on Facebook. "He prolonged it as much as possible, that last call, with the clear intention of being located."
Concluding the post, Marroquin wrote that those who were actually interested in the truth about his father could find it in his book.
According to The Independent, Escobar's brother had previously asked to Netflix to let him see the series and "review this material solely on an informational basis." They never replied to his letter.
Advertisement