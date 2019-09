Last week, we learned that Amelia and Oliver were the UK's most popular names for a third year running.But as we know, not all parents are content with giving their kids traditional monikers. Something Blue Ivy and North are probably realising right about now.Many expectant parents in England and Wales, clearly having watched too much Netflix, are taking influence from pop culture, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The statistics experts have analysed the influence of some of our favourite films and TV shows on baby name choices in 2015, and some of the findings may surprise you.The name Mila has become increasingly popular since 2010, when Black Swan, featuring Mila Kunis, was released. 692 babies were given the name in 2015, compared to fewer than 100 in 2009.The Wolf Of Wall Street, which was released in 2013, exposed many people to actor Margot Robbie for the first time. A number of expectant parents clearly liked what they saw, because the name's popularity has increased substantially since. (In comparison, the 2001 release of The Royal Tenenbaums, in which Gwyneth Paltrow played Margot Tenenbaum, appears to have had little impact .)