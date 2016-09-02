New parents in the UK need to get a little more imaginative.
The most popular baby names in England and Wales for 2015 have been revealed – and the same names have topped the list for a third year in a row.
Amelia and Oliver are the most popular yet again, according to official data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Amelia has been the most popular girls' name since 2011 and Oliver has been top for boys since 2013.
Ella and Mia knocked Lily and Sophie out of the top 10 girls’ names in 2015, compared with 2014. While Noah replaced James in the top 10 boys’ names over the same period.
New entries in the top 100 boys' names included Jaxon, Roman, Reggie and Carter. These replaced Owen, Robert, Joey and Finlay, which were popular in 2014.
For girls, six new names made the top 100: Penelope, Mila, Clara, Arabella, Maddison and Aria. These replaced Lydia, Faith, Mollie, Brooke, Isabel and Amy from the previous year.
The popularity of Jaxon rose the most for boys, while Kian declined the most. Aria saw the biggest surge in popularity for girls, while Katie dropped the furthest.
The statistics are compiled from first names recorded when live births are registered and are based on the exact spelling of names as they appear on babies' birth certificates. "Grouping names with similar pronunciation would change the rankings," the ONS said.
Elizabeth McLaren, an ONS statistician, said: "Ella re-entered the top 10 baby girls’ names in 2015 – Ella was last in the top 10 in 2007. Noah entered the top 10 baby boys’ names for the first time on record in 2015, following a gradual increase in popularity.”
10 most popular baby names for boys in 2015
1. Oliver
2. Jack
3. Harry
4. George
5. Jacob
6. Charlie
7. Noah
8. William
9. Thomas
10. Oscar
10 most popular baby names for girls in 2015
1. Amelia
2. Olivia
3. Emily
4. Isla
5. Ava
6. Ella
7. Jessica
8. Isabella
9. Mia
10. Poppy
