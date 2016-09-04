The man at this year’s Burning Man has gone up in flames. The annual festival, which takes place in Black Rock City, NV, about two hours from Reno, is winding down. Saturday night saw the burning of the actual Burning Man. Up for Sunday is the burning of the Temple. During the festival, residents of the pop-up city leave notes and messages in the structure, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. The torching of the Temple itself is the grand finale.
Reportedly 70,000 people have descended on the desert to create the temporary city. “It’s a city wherein almost everything that happens is created entirely by its citizens, who are active participants in the experience,” says the Burning Man website.
Every year, those citizens include some of our more adventurous celebrity favourites. This year, familiar faces such as Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne posted pics from the festival and it's all neon, braids, and confidence. And Paris Hilton as She-Ra, of course.
