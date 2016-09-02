Even the Beckhams have their own meet-cute story.
Victoria Beckham shared the story of how she first met future husband David for British Vogue. The fashion designer, who has four children with her (former) football star spouse, is featured on the cover of the October issue.
As far as "How I Met Your Father" stories go, it's pretty sweet... and kind of hilarious. The fact that Beckham was then better known as Posh Spice at the time was just icing on the cake.
"Yes, love at first sight does exist," she wrote in an essay titled "What I Wish I'd Known." "It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.
"While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage — you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you.
"He's going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)"
Living the dream, these two. Living the dream.
