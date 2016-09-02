Rihanna Finally Dropped The L-Bomb On Drake

Rihanna, the object of Champagne Papi's affections, casually slipped in the L-bomb in a post thanking her loved ones for their support ahead of the MTV VMAs last week. Drake was one of many supporters who got a shout-out in her Instagram post, and 'shippers will note this special mention.
"Your speech was so touching and I love you for that!" Rihanna told the Canadian rapper in the lengthy post.
"Love," you say? Oh boy.
#VMA2016 night was one that I would never forget!! I have the most incredible people in my life! My family, friends, loved ones, my fans, my team!!! All gifted beautiful spirits! And I'm so grateful that God has precisely and flawlessly arranged our paths to meet at each other! It's because of you that I was able to reach this moment in my career! And it's also because of you that I was able to pull off a night like this one, with 4 medley performances, 4 set productions, 4 outfits, 4 hair and makeup looks, and all in 4 days of rehearsal! It was a challenge but I wanted nothing more than to give my fans a true representation of all the colors that I'm made of as an artist! My journey has been filled with growth and people who continue to inspire me! Forever grateful to everyone involved creatively, from choreography all the way to wardrobe and production! @MTV team you were a dream to work with! Thank you to the beautiful @iamnaomicampbell @therealmaryjblige @traceeellisross for your kind words! @champagnepapi your speech was so touching and I love you for that! All in all....Best night ever!!! I'm a lucky girl!!! To God be the Glory! #RiRiVanguard
So, either Drake is having a full-on Sally Field experience, or is dad-dancing up a storm in his favourite cashmere turtleneck somewhere.