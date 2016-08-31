Selena Gomez fans are not happy with Demi Lovato's "Undercover Lyft" video. In the clip, Lovato goes incognito as a Lyft driver and talks to her passengers as if she's just a normal person who happens to be a Lovato fan. As part of her shtick, she gets the Lyft users to sing along to her songs, and even asks one girl whether she likes Lovato or Gomez better.
Lovato prompts the conversation by asking her passenger if she listens to Lovato's new music. "I like that 'Confident' song," the girl responds. "That's a jam."
"I like that one, but like, sounds like she's screaming," Lovato replies. "Selena is so much more talented. She's got such a better voice."
Sounds like a compliment, right? Not to Gomez fans. Not at all.
Lovato and Gomez are friends (I think), but Seleantors were quick to pick up on Lovato's tone of voice when talking about Gomez in the video. The clip has been reposted on a few social media accounts dedicated to Gomez, with captions like, "when u have to use Selena's name cause u know even ur tv show gonna flop." This isn't a TV show, it's just a promo clip for the app, but you get the point. They think Lovato's comment about Gomez having a better voice was shady as hell because Lovato was laughing when she said it.
"Why did she say that," one commenter asked on an Instagram fan account for Gomez. Another agreed, writing, "can she stop being so petty like ok." Old feuds die hard, I guess.
On Twitter, Lovatics and Selenators are battling it out.
It's unclear whether Lovato was trying to throw shade at Gomez or not, but the feud between fans has been reignited, that's for sure.
@ddlovato @lyft @YouTube why are u shading selena just to get relevant lol— Selena Gomez (@SelenaWhiplash) August 31, 2016
@ddlovato @lyft YOU LYING ABOUT SELENA BEING A BETTER SING GIRLLLLL I SAW U TRYING NOT TO LAUGH— ️ (@juxtinftgrande) August 31, 2016
@ddlovato @lyft ''selena is so much talented'', ''selena has a better voice'' HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH I LOVE YOU GIRL, QUEEN— Olaa (@ola_twitteanos) August 31, 2016
Watch the moment in question, below.
