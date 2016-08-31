Miranda Kerr Jokes About Orlando Bloom's Naked Photos

Orlando Bloom may not be so cavalier about getting naked after all.
His ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr, has admitted that the "embarrassed" actor called to warn her that photos of him paddleboarding naked alongside girlfriend Katy Perry would be hitting the media.
Kerr spoke about the incident in an interview with Australia's Kyle and Jackie O.
"Oh my god, he texted me and he was like, 'Um, I'm really embarrassed. Some photos are coming out. Just thought I should let you know,'" Kerr revealed. "And I was like, 'Hmm... right, what were you thinking? Seriously, what were you thinking?'"
She also joked that she sent Bloom, with whom she has a 5-year-old son, Flynn, pieces from her new swimsuit collection to wear the next time he decides to partake in some water sports. Good looking out.
You can listen to her reaction in the clip below, around one hour and 15 minutes in.
His ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr, has admitted that the "embarrassed" actor called to warn her that photos of him paddleboarding naked alongside girlfriend Katy Perry would be hitting the media.
Kerr spoke about the incident in an interview with Australia's Kyle and Jackie O.
"Oh my god, he texted me and he was like, 'Um, I'm really embarrassed. Some photos are coming out. Just thought I should let you know,'" Kerr revealed. "And I was like, 'Hmm... right, what were you thinking? Seriously, what were you thinking?'"
She also joked that she sent Bloom, with whom she has a 5-year-old son, Flynn, pieces from her new swimsuit collection to wear the next time he decides to partake in some water sports. Good looking out.
You can listen to her reaction in the clip below, around one hour and 15 minutes in.
Advertisement