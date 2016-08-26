Inside Kim Kardashian's Bonkers Vacation House In Mexico

We already know that the Kardashian-Jenner clan know how to vacation in style (see here and here), and Kim didn't disappoint with her most recent getaway. This month, she took her kids to Punta Mita, Mexico, and stayed in a gorgeous estate called Casa Aramara. This wasn't the first time Kim vacationed in the luxury rental, which is a convenient two-hour flight from Los Angeles. According to People, it's the same place Kim and Kanye spent part of their honeymoon in June 2014.
The 40,000-square-foot property was originally built by Joe Francis, founder of Girls Gone Wild. Other past guests include Eva Longoria, Demi Moore, and Jennifer Aniston.
The villa features 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a private pool, tennis courts, and ocean views like you've never seen. Anyone can rent the property through HomeAway.com, but we have to warn you, it costs a lot. The average nightly rate is $15,968. Even if you filled Casa Aramara with the 20 guests it comfortably accommodates, each person would still have to pay almost $800 a night. That might be too steep for you, but at least you can take a virtual tour here. (People)