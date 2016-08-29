Cycle 23 of America's Next Top Model will premiere on VH1 this fall with a new look and a fresh angle on what it takes to be today's It face.
But this won't be the usual ATNM, as Tyra Banks announced to USA Today in July. She and Ken Mok will executive produce the show's reboot, but the supermodel mogul tapped pop star and fashion muse Rita Ora to fill her hosting stilettos. That will be no small feat — and not only because Banks wears a size 11.5 shoe. Fortunately for Ora, the cycle 23 judging panel is fierce, times three.
Ashley Graham, Paper CCO Drew Elliott, and celebrity stylist Law Roach will serve as judges. Their collective résumés also reflect Banks' vision for the revamped VH1 show.
"It's no longer just about having the highest cheekbones and best pout and the best hair," Banks told USA Today. “My goal is to really get into these girls' heads that I’m not looking for some successful model and I’m not looking for some social-media star. I’m looking for both. I’m looking for a hybrid, because that’s where the world is.”
Graham's body-acceptance activism is a fundamental element of her persona. Elliott, who masterminded Kim Kardashian's "Break the Internet" Paper cover, knows a thing (or three) about generating social-media buzz. Finally, Law Roach's work with celebrity models and performers like Zendaya and Ariana Grande has also given him insight into how the fashion and social-media world collide.
ANTM fans, we hope this sneak peek of the next season will give you something to smize about.
