The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards were a hit, by all measures. All we really needed from the night was to witness Beyoncé and Rihanna owning the stage — and the ladies did just that. Everything else was just a bonus.
We got to see Britney Spears make her VMAs comeback. Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande pulled of an impressively athletic performance. Drake basically publicly confirmed his love for RiRi. Kanye gave the most Kanye speech, ever. Kim snapchatted, brilliantly. Also, a random girl tried to hop on the stage with Bey.
What we didn't see? The celebs in attendance — performers, guests, and presenters alike — documented the evening from their points of view via Instagram. Here are 16 of the best Instagram posts from the 2016 VMAs.
