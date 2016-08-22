Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Sweet Message For Kim Cattrall's 60th Birthday

Samantha Jones is 60, y'all. Make some noise for the world's sexiest senior citizen.
Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall rang in her 60th birthday on August 21, and former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker was happy to celebrate. Parker shared a sweet Instagram tribute to Cattrall in honour of her big day.
"Happy birthday you beauty @kimcattrall," SJP wrote alongside what appears to be an old cast photo of Cattrall. "Sending love and the very best for a perfectly marvellous, joyous, healthy, and adventure-filled birthday year. Your ol' pal, fellow mischief-maker, and 'sister,' SJ xxx."
Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the show, also shared a birthday message.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the glorious @kimcattrall," he posted. "Love you sweetie!"
And how did the birthday girl celebrate her special day? By dancing in true Samantha Jones style.
"Sixty and loving it!" Cattrall captioned a photo of her linking arms with a mystery man on the dance floor. "Getting more & more interesting all the time."
That's our girl.
