Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Is Not A Feminist

Hunter Harris
For all the years she spent playing a character buoyed by female friendship, Sarah Jessica Parker told Marie Claire the truth about her own thoughts about the politics of womanhood.

"I am not a feminist. I don’t think I qualify," SJP told Marie Claire. "I believe in women and I believe in equality, but I think there is so much that needs to be done that I don’t even want to separate it anymore. I’m so tired of separation. I just want people to be treated equally."

Hmm.
Parker covered the magazine's September issue. The actress discussed her return to HBO after being a staple of the network's 1990s ascension. In her new show Divorce, Parker plays a woman who is trying to get out of a relationship instead of wiggle her way into one, as Carrie did on Sex and the City.

It seems Parker’s personal take on feminism is in direct contrast to mainstream feminism’s praise of her Sex and the City character.
