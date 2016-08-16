You might know Ansel Elgort as the actor who stole our hearts as Augustus Waters in The Fault in Our Stars. You may also remember him as Caleb Prior in the Divergent movies. But he hopes you don't.
If it weren't for The Fault in Our Stars, he told Variety, "my big commercial success would have been me being…‘Oh, you’re the brother in Divergent, right?"
And that's not a title he's proud to hold. "There’s like no weight behind that character," he said. "Now a studio and a director will be able to say, ‘We can finance a movie with you in it and also you’ll do a good job" — no thanks to that series, which was considered a flop.
Soon, though, he may not be associated with any of his past projects. He's currently busy working on a number of movies including the crime drama Billionaire Boys Club and the crime comedy Baby Driver.
We can't wait to hear his thoughts about these new films, because clearly, he doesn't hold back his opinion.
