Here's What Gigi Hadid's First Fashion Collection Looks Like

Gigi Hadid's wardrobe is a constant subject of fascination. It was only a matter of time before she shared her style sensibility with the rest of us by turning out her own clothing line — or, say, a capsule collection. And just like that, Tommy Hilfiger has released a few looks from its upcoming capsule with the model, dubbed Tommy x Gigi, and it certainly delivers on the "Things Gigi Hadid Would Actually Wear" promise.
"Creatively speaking, it’s something that’s really true to my style," Hadid told Vogue of the collaboration, which will debut in full at Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show in September. "I wanted it to be something that when people look at it, they know I was the one who designed it, and that it’s something I would genuinely wear." Judging from the skinny-fit, high-waisted trousers, cropped bomber jackets, leather leggings, and athleisure sets showcased in these first head-to-toe looks, we'd say the pieces are pretty true to what we've come to expect from the model's off-duty wear. There even appears to be some personalised denim in the mix, according to Instagram — makes sense, considering Hadid has been partial to the all-things-customised trend.
This is the model's first official venture into design. Since the pair-up was first announced in December, we haven't seen much aside from detailed close-ups of some pieces on the collab's own Instagram account, plus some sneaky paparazzi shots. The collection reflects Tommy Hilfiger's Americana-meets-nautical aesthetic — plenty of navy, knits, and oversized buttons — but Gigi-fied. "We did really fun patches and added elements that we loved from our initial inspirations, but then we added our fresh twist," Hadid told Vogue.
Ahead, take a look at Hadid's turn as apparel designer. (She models the lookbook herself, of course.) We'll probably have to stalk Instagram for more peeks leading up to the launch. But who knows — we might (read: probably will) spot some of these Gigi-vetted pieces on some of her famous friends before the full reveal at Hilfiger's show.
