Demi Lovato has apologised for a misstep she made in a Snapchat video. In it, Lovato laughs when her mum makes a joke about everyone in Rio having Zika, according to E! News.
The video sparked an immediate reaction and a hashtag: #DemiLovatoIsOverParty. One Twitter user wrote, "People make jokes with a serious problem like diseases do not deserve an ounce of respect."
Lovato posted the apology on her own Twitter account, saying, "In no way did I mean to offend anyone last night. I was laughing at how southern my mom sounded, not the issue at hand. Deepest apologies."
Lovato isn't one to shy away from her mistakes or back down from negative feedback. After the apology, she also tweeted that she "ain't goin nowhere."
She ended the string of tweets with a post that lives up to her "Confident" image.
"It's an awesome feeling when you're so content with life and yourself that hate doesn't effect [sic] you."
Zika is no laughing matter. Good to see that Lovato addressed it quickly and tried to end the discussion on a positive note.
