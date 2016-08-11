Clear your schedule on Friday. You've got plans. Important binge-watching plans.



On August 12, Netflix's latest highly anticipated series is making its debut. The Get Down chronicles a pivotal moment in New York City history. Disco is in, Grandmaster Flash is ruling the underground DJ and emcee movement, and the South Bronx is literally burning to the ground.



Directed by Baz Lurmann — the cinematic genius behind such films as The Great Gatsby, Romeo + Juliet, and Moulin Rouge — The Get Down centres on the stories of characters trying to get out of the Bronx and chase down their dreams. Set against the backdrop of a decaying borough, the original series is intercut with real footage of the city at the time, in all its glitter and grit. Trust us: You're going to want to devour this one.



But if you still need a nudge, look no further than the exclusive teaser clip below. Be forewarned that in about 20 seconds, you won't be able to resist a little grooving out.

