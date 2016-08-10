Was Selena Gomez Trying To Tell Us About Kendall & A$AP Rocky Months Ago?

Rumours are swirling about Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky, but an unlikely source might have dropped a hint about the pair's potential relationship months ago. Selena Gomez, it seems, has an inside scoop.
When Gomez spoke to DJ Roman Kemp in the spring, she said that she was the only single person in Taylor Swift's squad. "None of them are single, just so you know," she said, according to Marie Claire. "Taylor is not single, Gigi is not single, neither is Kendall. I'm the only single one!"
Gomez has offered further thoughts on her own solo status recently, saying people probably think it's "dumb to date" her.
When Gomez dropped the line about Jenner being attached, fans were surprised. It was around that time that Jenner was rumoured to be dating Harry Styles. Could the mystery man have been A$AP instead?
