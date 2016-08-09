Justin Bieber recently took a tropical vacation in Hawaii, and the home he stayed in is just what you might expect for a pop prince. The seaside mansion is situated right on the eastern coast of Hawaii and contains five bedrooms and seven full baths. The property spans more than nine acres, and the main house rings in at a whopping 8,100 square feet. There's even a helipad on the roof.
Wishing you could stay in this slice of paradise yourself? Well, technically, you can rent the palace through HomeAway, but as you might imagine, it isn't cheap. More precisely, it's £2,459 a night. The house comfortably accommodates 12, but at that price, you'd probably have to get a few more friends together to afford it. But even if the real deal isn't practical, you can still dream; take a virtual tour of the oceanside estate, ahead. (PEOPLE)
Wishing you could stay in this slice of paradise yourself? Well, technically, you can rent the palace through HomeAway, but as you might imagine, it isn't cheap. More precisely, it's £2,459 a night. The house comfortably accommodates 12, but at that price, you'd probably have to get a few more friends together to afford it. But even if the real deal isn't practical, you can still dream; take a virtual tour of the oceanside estate, ahead. (PEOPLE)