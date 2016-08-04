Orlando Bloom Gets Naked In Public, Twitter Goes Nuts

Orlando Bloom goes nekkid w/Katy Perry in Italy. News blocks out his peen.. but forgets its shadow LOL pic.twitter.com/JSjIP1NGQU— Roy (@splashroy) August 3, 2016
This was actually a multi-step process. Bloom knew the paps were there, and he did it anyways. Or maybe because of. Celebs, you know?
Orlando Bloom took it ALL off while in Italy with Katy Perry!!! pic.twitter.com/lmV2IA3SNw— Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) August 3, 2016
Twitter’s reaction was predictably mature. Now seems like a good time to mention that Bloom once threw a punch at Justin Bieber allegedly because both had slept with Miranda Kerr. So maybe Bloom, jealous of Bieber’s nude pics, decided to show the world what he was working with.
Many people gif’d their patience, waiting for the uncensored version to come out.
Me waiting for the uncensored nude pics of Orlando Bloom pic.twitter.com/ivtANpfcDH— bradley (@brxdthomas) August 3, 2016
Anyone got the uncensored Orlando Bloom pictures? pic.twitter.com/o79NApLZiL— Ethan (@ethanrih) August 3, 2016
currently searching for uncensored photos of Orlando Bloom pic.twitter.com/7FJ38aNypt— maddie (@MadelineZelaya) August 3, 2016
Others were more direct. Many quivered at the shadow cast by Legolas’ bow and arrow.
Ese momento en el que ves la sobra de la pierna de la foto de Orlando Bloom... pic.twitter.com/lXlgDwYTBY— WeraSupernova (@wera) August 3, 2016
When you see why "Orlando Bloom" is trending and then you see the shadow pic.twitter.com/KQJFI4rjyM— S A R A (@SwedishSara00) August 3, 2016
okay so @katyperry isn't the only one rising #orlandobloom pic.twitter.com/RSxpswKcS7— TotallyGoodTime (@totallygoodtime) August 3, 2016
The man had his damn dong out, is what we’re trying to say.
**Sees Orlando Bloom trending** "I'll just click on this to see what's happ..." pic.twitter.com/t9ugXe2cC8— Samantha McDowell (@SamsTown_) August 3, 2016
*sees Orlando Bloom trending*— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) August 3, 2016
*clicks on the trend* pic.twitter.com/n7TESl8TtK
Ok, everyone settle down.