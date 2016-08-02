Earlier today, gymnast Simone Biles tweeted a photo of herself standing with fellow Olympian David Lee. On first glance, the picture looks photoshopped. The pair poses back-to-back, with Biles' head just about level with the middle of Lee's back. The gymnastics star's caption reads: "Size difference in olympians doesn't matter, depending on what sport you do." She adds a wink emoji and a note about the athletes' major height difference: Lee and Biles are 6'8" and 4'8" respectively.
Lee is a member of Team U.S.A.'s indoor volleyball team. The tweet has been retweeted over 5,400 times at the time of writing, and we can only hope it continues to spread — after all, it makes an important point.
Turns out athletes, like anyone else, come in all shapes and sizes. And while we're pretty sure Biles would have trouble besting Lee in volleyball, the same could be said for Lee trying to land, well, pretty much anything on the beam or vault. And that's okay.
Lee and Biles definitely make a funny pair, but no one's going to be laughing when these badasses take on their respective events later this month.
Check out Biles' original tweet below.
size difference in olympians doesn't matter, depending on what sport you do 😉 6'8" & 4'8" pic.twitter.com/xiU9zIBXJH— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2016
