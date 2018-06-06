All The Donald Trump Film & TV Cameos You Probably Forgot About

Donald Trump gets around. Now seems as good a time as any to recall a simpler time when Trump was a random rich dude who popped up in TV shows and films once in a while. If you needed a tycoon to bust out a giant cell phone and drop a line about being filthy rich, he was your guy. Even before The Apprentice he'd racked up IMDB credits on shows such as Spin City and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He's done The Jeffersons, been a punchline on The Golden Girls, and has been berated by the Fresh Prince's cousin.
And we'll always have these cringe-inducing clips. Roll the tape.