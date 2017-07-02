It's been almost three years since Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married, and, in a total Bey-and-Jay move, the couple is just now sharing the wedding photos.
During a feature with CBS' Sunday Morning, Bell teared up while talking about her family and how Shepard's recovery from addiction has helped him become a "wonderful father." For good measure, she showed off a few snapshots from their October 2013 wedding ceremony for the very first time.
"We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse and it was still one of the best days of my life," the actress revealed.
Advertisement
The two kept their nuptials somewhat casual. While Shepard wore a suit, Bell, who had welcomed daughter Lincoln just seven months before, donned a black top and matching trousers with a metallic statement necklace. No Vera Wang necessary.
"I always think, If I'm on my deathbed, what am I gonna be thinking about?" the mother of two also said in the interview. "And it won't be some random movie I participated in or some TV show. It will be my family."
So sweet. Watch the interview, below.
Advertisement