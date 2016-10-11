The Funniest Movie Quotes Of All Time

We're all guilty of it. You see a comedy, spew popcorn all over the place laughing, and then spend the next several days repeating your favourite jokes to your friends. Days turn into weeks, and before long you've memorised every single line from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. People who have never seen Anchorman, didn't find it all that clever, or would like to watch Anchorman without you talking over the actors may find this behaviour particularly annoying.
Haters gonna hate, but we totally feel you. Sometimes movie dialogue is so on point that it just has to be treasured, repeated, printed on T-shirts, and so forth. Some lines just sparkle. The serious, somber, important films may win all the awards, but a good poop joke can really stand the test of time.
We'll be regularly updating this list with our favourite lines from films old and new. Read on for the rudest, the crudest, and raddest quotes Hollywood has given us.
