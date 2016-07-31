True story: A couple of weeks ago, I was charged with the task of binge-watching all eight episodes of Stranger Things for this very site. In the midst of it all, well past midnight, my overhead lamp snapped off suddenly. JUST. LIKE. THE. SHOW. And that, kids, is how I ended up with nightmares for a week and the lingering fear that there is a gooey monster under my bed.



As such, it seemed that perhaps the Duffer Brothers and their Stranger Things cast were due for a little payback for scaring the crap out of so many viewers.



As it turns out, Netflix, which streams the series, was the one to mete out the punishment. The streaming service invited the Duffer Brothers and a handful of cast members — including Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Natalie Dyer (Nancy), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Noah Schnapp (Will) — for an "interview."



Everyone's barely settled in before the lights begin flickering, prompting the boys to point out the similarity to the show's eerie experiences. Then, the walls start to close in and the furniture moves. Matarazzo and Schnapp clutch each other in fright, while Brown tumbles onto the couch. Funny — we thought Eleven was fearless.



Watch the video, below, to see it all unfold. Karma's a bitch, kids.