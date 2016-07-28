12 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Married

Being a celebrity means living your life in the spotlight. Fans devour every fact about you. They chronicle your career. They examine your personal life with what can sometimes seem like insane, over-the-top zeal. And it may sound crazy, but who among us hasn't secretly cried over a celebrity breakup?
With that constant analysis of every aspect of a star's existence, it can be shocking to realise that some celebs have a special talent for actually maintaining privacy. And what is more intimate than a romantic relationship? A handful of famous folks are incredibly adept at keeping their dating lives and even their marriages under wraps.
From the television couples who are actually together IRL to some unlikely pairings you never noticed, here are 12 surprising celebrity marriages.
With that constant analysis of every aspect of a star's existence, it can be shocking to realise that some celebs have a special talent for actually maintaining privacy. And what is more intimate than a romantic relationship? A handful of famous folks are incredibly adept at keeping their dating lives and even their marriages under wraps.
From the television couples who are actually together IRL to some unlikely pairings you never noticed, here are 12 surprising celebrity marriages.