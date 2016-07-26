The Hills is coming back. Yes, really. There’s a trailer and everything. Lauren Conrad appears alone, speaking to the camera in what is presumably a very expensive beach house.
“We would say like, ‘If you knew the real story, you would understand,’” she says. “And what I’d like to do is tell that story…We’re going to take a look back at the show and reveal things that we haven’t talked about before.”
Previous reports have indicated that the show might return in the form of a movie, but we know for sure that it will be back in a 10th anniversary special. Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, LC herself, and Heidi, in a somewhat surprising move, will be dishing on how things went so wrong so quickly. Although Spencer appears in the trailer, he will not be appearing on the reunion show.
The special is called The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now, and it airs Sunday, August 7 at 8 p.m. on MTV UK. This is going to be quite a ride.
