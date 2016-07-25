Here are the trending theories out there right now — ranked from least to most sexist, for your convenience.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna really breaking up or this is just another stunt to get attention for their show— -King Lama. (@Laamar__) July 25, 2016
@VH1 @robkardashian @BLACCHYNA meanwhile, Both are looking at the news together like...."Those fools believed it.." pic.twitter.com/AKDLhwHFeV— Cole (@ColeRN30) July 25, 2016
Uh oh. Is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's publicity stunt over? Too bad there's a kid involved.— jackie ♥♥♥ (@jackieonl) July 25, 2016
IDC if Blacchyna and Rob is having a baby it's still a publicity stunt.— Just MEKA (@bhrisNbron) July 25, 2016
4. Blac Chyna is cheating. Rumours are swirling that Rob found "suspicious texts" on his fiancée's phone. Of course, there's speculation that she's cheating on Rob with Tyga, the father of her child; plus, Tyga is dating Rob's sister, Kylie. Totally baseless so far.
Rob Kardashian found ‘suspicious texts’ on Blac Chyna’s phone? https://t.co/LNGrbrb35T pic.twitter.com/06vmUtMWw2— CisReports (@cisreports) July 25, 2016
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Split Report: He’s Furious She’s Talking To Tyga Again https://t.co/0omBvrGUQm— The Trailer Dude (@thetrailerdude) July 25, 2016
5. Blac Chyna is an evil snake. People are just making general accusations that Chyna is cooking something up without even pretending to have a good reason to say so.
@Lafiya_ its not even I want their downfall something is telling me Blac Chyna is plotting— Ayo Balogun (@UncleAyoB) July 25, 2016
Blac Chyna.....🤔....hmmm... pic.twitter.com/mPoy1jk7Lh— T-Bone Delmore (@IronFist1982) July 25, 2016
6. Blac Chyna is a gold-digger.Yes, really. She just wants child-support money from Rob. As one person points out on Twitter, that tired and offensive narrative is not only sexist but racist: "She's a Black woman dating well-known men. Gotta be a gold digger!" Ugh, gross.
Child $upport payments is all I'm seeing in this Instagram feed. https://t.co/1Umbeuij1Y— Terry Hadid (@rawveggies) July 25, 2016
Rob Kardashian waited till after he knocked up Blac Chyna, with TWINS, to decide to dump her? She finessed him so good man— Hand of the King (@DeionGottaSTFU) July 25, 2016
@VH1 @robkardashian @BLACCHYNA she still got him for 18 more years and a wicked monthly check! Chump— Drew lowry (@reconrabbitt) July 25, 2016