This New Lindsay Lohan Story Is Truly Disturbing

Lindsay Lohan's relationship with Egor Tarabasov seems to be getting ugly.
Over the weekend, the former child star posted cryptic messages accusing her "fiancé" of cheating on her. Now, it seems that there is more to the story — and it's very troubling.
The Sun reports that police were called to Lohan's London home at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning. Neighbours called for help after waking up to a distraught Lohan screaming on the terrace of her luxury apartment in the upscale Knightsbridge area.
"Please please please," the actress shouts in footage captured by neighbors. "He just strangled me. He almost killed me. Everybody will know. Get out of my house."
Tarabasov was with Lohan on the terrace at the time.
"Do it," she told him. "I dare you again. You’re fucking crazy. You sick fuck. You need help. It’s my house. Get out of my house.
"I’m done," she added. "I don’t love you anymore. You tried to kill me. You’re a fucking psycho...we are finished."
"Egor, you’ve been strangling me constantly," she continued. "You can’t strangle a woman constantly and beat the shit out of her and think it’s okay. Everybody saw you touch me. It’s filmed. Get out! Get out."
By the time police arrived, however, the home was empty. Cops reportedly smashed through Lohan's door to find that the couple had already left. No arrests were made.
Lohan has yet to publicly comment on the disturbing incident. This morning she shared an Instagram paying tribute to Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.
