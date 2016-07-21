Taylor Swift's Wiki Page Reportedly Hacked By Kimye Supporters

And so the Taylor Swift vs. Kimye saga continues.
Anyone checking out Swift's Wikipedia page this week may have noticed some unusual additions. Tech-savvy folks who have a beef with the pop star allegedly managed to hack the singer's protected page and do a little editing, as E! News reports. In case you were wondering, her birth name is not Taylor "Slithering Snake Becky With The Good Lies" Alison Swift.
The hackers added an "also known as" section, listing Swift's aliases as Nils Sjoberg, Regina George, and Victim. It's not quite as brutal as painting an in memoriam mural to the embattled singer, but it's still pretty harsh.
The edits have since been removed, but you can see them in the screenshot below. That's some occupation section.
Refinery29 has reached out to Wikipedia for comment.
This escalated quickly #TaylorSwift #KUWTK Wikipedia has joined the savage! pic.twitter.com/BS7RlbVnmV— charles imo (@charles_imo) July 18, 2016
