What's that? Oh, that is the sound of our internal organs being torn asunder. Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger have split. Love might not actually exist. Life is not what we thought it was. What are we even doing here? Like, really. Bloody hell.
The couple formally announced their split, as all good and proper celebrity couples do, via a spokesperson to People magazine: "Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends." That's it? That's all we get after a decade of Pinteresting them? Of screen-shotting them on holiday? Of imagining the nicknames they have for each other and fantasising about Josh hacking away at some wood to build her a fire in their remote bucolic cabin somewhere in upstate New York? This feels like the time we failed our driving test, or thought we had a tax rebate and it was actually the Inland Revenue invoicing us. Hello, there's quite clearly been a mistake.
We're not actually sure we want to read anymore about it, but for what it's worth, here are our favourite Di-Jo moments. Feel free to join us with pouring yourself a large glass of red and cracking some Joni Mitchell as we look back at their best moments.
