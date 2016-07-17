This Is Why You Keep Seeing Kim Kardashian's Hair In A Bun

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians probably noticed that in the last few episodes, Kim Kardashian has frequently been wearing the same hairstyle. While in Iceland, L.A., and the Hamptons, she's had her hair in different iterations of the same cute topknot. Why? She cleared it up on Twitter when a fan asked.
Yes this is my no extensions vibe lol https://t.co/N5m3eEGVrr— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016
That's right: it's not her summer "it's too hot" look. It's not a nod in solidarity with reviving Bunheads. It's not even a shoutout to Misty Copeland. She's just giving those extensions a break. It's hardly revolutionary, but it does look good on her.
