Blake Lively may be a pregnant fashion icon and glamorous celebrity mum, but she's also honest about some of the challenges of pregnancy and new motherhood.
On The Tonight Show, she told host Jimmy Fallon that she was barely keeping it together with her second pregnancy. “It should be illegal to be pregnant in New York in July," she said. "I’m going to make my water break just to cool down."
"Everybody says 'how are you feeling?' but they don't really want to hear how you're feeling," she continued. "They don't want you to complain."
By complaining, though, she's probably saying things a lot of pregnant women can relate to.
She has also talked about how mums on social media can make her feel inferior. It's nice for the rest of us to know even Lively struggles with this stuff, too.
In another amusing (and slightly creepy) portion of the episode, they watched Lively's daughter, James, call a cutout of Fallon "Dada." Despite the challenges of parenting, Lively does seem to be having fun with it.
