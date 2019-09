We've already heard of Jigglypuff spottings in Lewisham and a Bulbasaur loose in Dalston. If you're not following here, where have you been? We're of course referring to the animated gaming phenomenon of the '90s, Pokémon, that is taking the globe by storm. It has been available in Germany, the US and Australia for some time, and we've been patiently warming the players' bench in anticipation of its UK release.The app was designed by Niantic and the Pokémon Company, and it's been quite popular... According to The Guardian , yesterday (the day before launch) there were 350,000 active "trainers" on mobile network EE in the UK. The game overtook Candy Crush as the biggest mobile app game in US history, with over 20 million users in a day.So what's all the fuss about?