Mischa Barton Reflects On Alton Sterling's Death...From A Yacht

I'm sure you had good intentions, but did you consider perhaps posting an actual photo of Alton Sterling on your feed? Perhaps a photo of Sterling and his family? Or would those images of a Black man and his Black family have ruined the otherwise smiley, glamorous, and — let's be honest here — white photos on your feed? Help me out, here. I'm not sure I can see the connection between the murder of a Black man at the hands of American police officers and your carefree #vacationgoals — a vacation that probably cost far more than the amount that's currently in the GoFundMe account raising funds for Sterling's suddenly fatherless children.



You've since deleted the post and I hope that this means you realised how tone-deaf the idea was in the first place. But I also hope this thoughtless, insensitive lapse in judgement helps the rest of the world realise: This. Is. Real. A tragedy, one of many tragedies that are beginning to look more like genocide than isolated "incidents." This is not the kind of topic you can wish away with "reflective" Instagram posts or casual conversations with friends over wine. For some of your fans and followers — regardless of their skin colour — this has instilled a chilling, utter fear that they wake up with daily. I hope that in the future, you and others who are famous — even if it's for a long-ago role in the early '00s — will use social media as a real platform. Unlike many of us, you have the power to give injustice a voice that will be heard. So, next time: Don't just choose the last pretty Instagram photo on your camera roll because it was convenient. Give a real problem some real thought and empathy.



All the best,

A Worried Brown Girl In New York