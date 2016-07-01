Update: Ian Connor did not take kindly to Amber Rose's accusations. Connor posted a rebuttal on Twitter that was both ad hominem and profane.
Lol Cus This Bald Head Bitch Is Now The Law 21? Why The Fuck Hasn't 1 Charge Been Pressed? Somethings Not Right. https://t.co/CObCn9K7fE— Ian Connor (@souljaian) June 30, 2016
Rose was not one to take the accusation in stride, responding promptly.
@souljaian I never said I was the law u lil troll but I'm so happy to have them on my Slutwalk stage to tell their stories. Tune in— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 30, 2016
@souljaian and now your temporary attention will be for allegedly raping women. Good job... Asshole.— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 30, 2016
One presumes that Amber Rose and her heightened ratings will be laughing all the way to the banks. And Connor will continue doing whatever it is that he does.
This article was originally published on June 30 at 8:45 p.m.
Ahead of her new VH1 talk show The Amber Rose Show, Rose sat down for an interview with The Daily Beast. While she spoke highly about one ex ("We’re actually better now that we’re divorced," she said of ex-husband Wiz Khalifa), she refused to speak about another: "I'm not talking about that," she responded to questions about ex-boyfriend Kanye West. "I’m not talking about Kanye at all."
One topic she did open up about, however, are the rape allegations against Ian Connor. Quick recap: In April, women began to step forward to accuse Connor — a stylist, model, and Kanye muse who's also closely associated with the A$AP Mob — of rape and/or sexual assault. The current count is officially up to seven women.
Rose says that her work for women's rights has encouraged the victims involved to come to her. "Because I have my SlutWalk, all of the women [who’ve accused Ian Connor] have reached out to me as well," Rose said. "They want to come to my SlutWalk and tell their story on my stage. I have that platform for them to do so. I’m not a lawyer. I can’t prosecute anyone or say, 'What she’s saying is exactly the truth.' I wasn’t there."
The talk show host added that there could be even more women speaking out soon. "Honestly, seven came out and I’m pretty sure 21 women have reached out to me so far. So I’m assuming there are more [stories] coming out. It’s innocent until proven guilty, but when you have 21 women from all over the world that do not know each other but have similar stories, it gets to the point where it’s like…enough."
Yikes. This situation sounds like it could get messy — but props to Rose for being an advocate for those who might not otherwise have a voice.
