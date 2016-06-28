Sunday’s Game of Thrones finale had a ton of memorable moments. But perhaps the most memorable was director Miguel Sapochnik’s masterful opening sequence. The crosscutting between Cersei, Loras Tyrell’s trial, and everything else happening in King’s Landing was instantly reminiscent of the baptism scene from The Godfather.
While nominally anyone can string pieces of discordant action together, what really made Sapochnik’s choice stand out was the fantastic score. Composer Ramin Djawadi’s "Light of the Seven" blends cello, piano, and organ to create a sense of beautiful menace that doesn’t typically make it onto the small screen. When people talk about Game of Thrones being cinematic, this is what they mean almost more than big CGI battle scenes or dragons melting boats.
The good news is that you can now stream the song on Spotify. While we probably won’t be able to use it for its intended purpose, we can imagine it in other scenarios. Like, weddings. Or as night driving music. Or blowing up a bunch of zealots while being tried in absentia for incest.
After all, nothing sets the mood quite like songs specifically intended to make us think we're about to be consumed by ectoplasmic hellfire.
