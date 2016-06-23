If you've been following Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's romance, you might've come across a certain interview on Belgium’s Qmusic radio show. In it, he seems to call her “an absolute delight” and describe their relationship as “a roller coaster ride of action and spectacle and lots of laughs.”
This is cute and all, but it turns out that it's not even real. The radio station told The Mirror that it spliced other Hiddleston interviews together to make it sound like he was talking about her. It was a joke, but fans who gobbled it up might not be laughing.
That doesn't mean Hiddleston hasn't actually said nice things about Swift, though. Before they were even spotted together as a couple, he called her "charming." That's basically the same as "an absolute delight." So, that one interview may be fake, but we don't have to lose hope in Hiddleswift altogether.
