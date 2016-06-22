Here's Who's Definitely Living Until Season 8 Of Game Of Thrones (Maybe)

Game of Thrones series regulars are about to get a big raise. It's news that indicates that they’ll probably be sticking around at least until the end of next season.
Spoilers ahead, kind of, because you know HBO isn’t going to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars just to throw off fan speculation.
Thrones stars Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will all be paid more than $500,000 (£350,000) per episode in season seven according to a Deadline report.
That means Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen along with Jaime, Tyrion, and Cersei Lannister are all safe through the end of next season. (But Arya, Sansa, Littlefinger, Tormund, Brienne, and a bunch more might not be.) It's also reportedly a big raise from their last negotiation, which landed them about $300,000 (£210,000) per episode along with a seventh-season option.
While that means some security for the headliners, it leaves the rest of the cast still in doubt.
It could also explain why seasons seven and eight will reportedly be much shorter, with rumours circulating that the seasons will contain seven and six episodes, respectively.
Of course, season eight still hasn’t officially been picked up yet. But that’s seemingly a formality at this point. A major cast member could leave over a contract dispute.
Right?
Spoilers ahead, kind of, because you know HBO isn’t going to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars just to throw off fan speculation.
Thrones stars Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will all be paid more than $500,000 (£350,000) per episode in season seven according to a Deadline report.
That means Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen along with Jaime, Tyrion, and Cersei Lannister are all safe through the end of next season. (But Arya, Sansa, Littlefinger, Tormund, Brienne, and a bunch more might not be.) It's also reportedly a big raise from their last negotiation, which landed them about $300,000 (£210,000) per episode along with a seventh-season option.
While that means some security for the headliners, it leaves the rest of the cast still in doubt.
It could also explain why seasons seven and eight will reportedly be much shorter, with rumours circulating that the seasons will contain seven and six episodes, respectively.
Of course, season eight still hasn’t officially been picked up yet. But that’s seemingly a formality at this point. A major cast member could leave over a contract dispute.
Right?
Advertisement