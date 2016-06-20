Iggy Azalea Confirms Split From Nick Young

That's all, folks.
Iggy Azalea has confirmed that she and fiancé Nick Young have broken up. The rapper shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him, it's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to," she wrote. "I genuinely wish Nick the best. It's never easy to part ways with the person you planned you're [sic] entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page."
Iggy Azalea has confirmed that she and fiancé Nick Young have broken up. The rapper shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him, it's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to," she wrote. "I genuinely wish Nick the best. It's never easy to part ways with the person you planned you're [sic] entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page."
The split comes months after a video filmed by Young's Los Angeles Laker teammate D'Angelo Russell surfaced online. Young appears to confess to being unfaithful in the video, but Azalea stood by him. The couple did, however, postpone their wedding, citing the "Fancy" performer's busy work schedule.
The basketball player, who proposed to Azalea on June 1, 2015, also confirmed his new relationship status on social media.
Advertisement