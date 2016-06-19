#MermaidMagic anyone? This Monday, the sun floats on to water sign Cancer until July 22, a time for plunging into deeper emotions and connecting from the heart. Astro tidbit: The summer solstice always falls on the first day of Cancer season. Let this longest day of light illuminate new ways to honour your feelings (yes, they matter) and love yourself (may we suggest a little Take Back The Beach action?). Oh, and when was the last time you called your mom, sister, or childhood BFF? Hop on the friends-and-family plan and get reconnected to the people who truly have your back.
Earlier on Monday, there is also a blue moon — the second in a series of two consecutive full moons to fall in worldly, adventurous Sagittarius. Swipe back a month in your calendar: What was happening near the first full moon on May 21? There could be a sequel or a second act to celebrate now. Sagittarius is the zodiac's jet setter and entrepreneur. Monday's moonbeams could inspire a travel plan or an invention that gives Kylie a run for her legendary Lip Kit.
And speaking of the waters of Cancer season, who's ready to make it rain? On Sunday, bountiful Jupiter and fiscal wizard Pluto team up for the second of two auspicious trines (120-degree angle) in 2016. (The first was on March 16.) Until mid-July, talks about money could quickly evolve into high-yielding opportunities. But we'll also need to squash any spending that's draining our reserves — and bow out of business deals that aren't profitable. This extremely rare connection won't happen again until 2024, so don't be shy: The squeaking wheel gets the oil — and the gold.
