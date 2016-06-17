The Story Of How Anthony Kiedis Saved A Baby During Carpool Karaoke

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers recently joined James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke along with the rest of the band. The candid ride included lots of singing, a wrestling match, and even some nudity.
But it also included a seriously scary unscripted moment.
The completely chance encounter happened right after Kiedis challenged Corden to a man-on-man grapple in a random person's front yard, seen here in the video that aired during the show. A dance-off followed the wrestle-off, and as the guys were heading back to the car to continue the ride, a woman came running out of her house holding a child screaming, "My baby, my baby, my baby can't breathe!"
Kiedis shared the details of the stressful encounter on U.K. station Radio X.
"So we all ran across the street, and the lady thrusts her baby into my arms. The baby was not breathing, so I thought, I'm gonna try a little baby CPR real quick."
Unfortunately, upon trying to open the child's jaw, Kiedis found it to be locked shut. He started rubbing the child's stomach and watched as her mouth started to bubble and the baby, a girl named Nina, began to breathe again. An ambulance showed up moments later, and the singer passed the now breathing baby to the medical professionals.
Kiedis pointed out that it was pretty fateful that he and Cordon decided to stop for a wrestling match on that particular block, so he was able to help save the baby.
"When you're a dad, and someone yells 'My baby!' then you jog across the street," he told the radio hosts.
Rock star by night, baby saviour by day.
