Calvin Harris Is Over Taylor, All About Rihanna

It must be annoying when you're in the midst of releasing a new song and your superstar ex-girlfriend steals your thunder by getting papped smooching a British heartthrob. We can't really relate, but we imagine that's what's going on inside Calvin Harris' head right now.
Much has been made of the fact that the Scottish DJ has removed Taylor Swift from his social media accounts (and vice versa). Now he's filling the gap with Insta tributes to a new woman in his life: collaborator Rihanna.
After teaming up on "We Found Love," the two have reunited for the new track "This Is What You Came For." As such, Harris couldn't resist sharing some stills ahead of the duo's music video release on Friday.
Rihanna has yet to return the Insta love. If it's any consolation, Calvin, this Taylor-Tom romance should guarantee lots of eyeballs when the video drops. And just think about the resulting breakup album!
