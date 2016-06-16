North West's Birthday Party Was Fit For A Princess

Year 1 was all about Kidchella. Last year was all about Minnie Mouse. And this year? North West is still crushing on Disney.
The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated her third birthday yesterday in pure princess style. Kardashian's sweet Instagram shows her spending the day at Disneyland with some familiar woodland faces. Sleeping Beauty, meet Bambi and Thumper.
The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated her third birthday yesterday in pure princess style. Kardashian's sweet Instagram shows her spending the day at Disneyland with some familiar woodland faces. Sleeping Beauty, meet Bambi and Thumper.
"Thank you @disneyland for making all of my princess dreams come true today," Kardashian captioned the cute photo.
No photos have surfaced of North's partner-in-crime Penelope Disick, but you can guarantee that she was there. Kourtney Kardashian shared her own video of the fireworks going off at Disney. #CousinGoals for sure.
Advertisement