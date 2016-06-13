Brooklyn Beckham Pokes Fun At His Mum's Posh Spice Days

Brooklyn Beckham knows how to respect powerful women, but he knows how to poke fun at them, too. It's all about balance — and having a mum cool enough to roll with the punches.
This past weekend, Brooklyn somehow obtained a paper cut-out mask in his mother's likeness from her Spice Girls heyday. The image of young Posh finds the former singer rocking blond hair and her signature resting bitch face. And she's looking fierce, even as a flimsy mask.
Victoria posed with her son while he wore the mask, captioning the photo, "Great night hanging out with Posh! Who knew she was so much fun?!?! Wearing one of my new pre collection pieces! I love u @brooklynbeckham."
Victoria and her alter ego, Posh, would totally be friends IRL. This picture just confirms it.
This past weekend, Brooklyn somehow obtained a paper cut-out mask in his mother's likeness from her Spice Girls heyday. The image of young Posh finds the former singer rocking blond hair and her signature resting bitch face. And she's looking fierce, even as a flimsy mask.
Victoria posed with her son while he wore the mask, captioning the photo, "Great night hanging out with Posh! Who knew she was so much fun?!?! Wearing one of my new pre collection pieces! I love u @brooklynbeckham."
Victoria and her alter ego, Posh, would totally be friends IRL. This picture just confirms it.
Advertisement
Also, we're on board with bringing back the Spice Girls' peace-sign move, so game on.
Advertisement