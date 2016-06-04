Next month, the Spice Girls' debut single "Wannabe" turns 20 years old. But as rumours about an anniversary reunion tour continue to swirl, the group's members can't seem to agree on a key point from Girl Power history: Was Victoria Beckham's microphone switched on, or not?
Speaking at the Vogue 100 exhibition launch in London last month, Beckham is quoted as saying: "They used to turn it off and just let the others sing. I got the last laugh - and now my mic is well and truly on, finally."
However, her bandmate Mel B has now suggested Beckham may have been joking, saying playfully: "She wishes it was turned off!"
Mel B then added, more thoughtfully, during her interview on Entertainment Tonight: "We sung live, and we wrote and recorded all our music together live and we performed it live. It wasn't turned down. Not that I know of. Maybe she secretly asked for that - I don't know about that."
One thing we know for certain: Victoria Beckham's mic was definitely switched on when she recorded the long lost solo album that leaked last week.
Another thing: we're definitely buying tickets if that 20th anniversary reunion tour actually happens.
